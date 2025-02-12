K-dramas OTT: 7 Must-watch Shows if You Love Disney's Light Shop

K-dramas have turned intensely popular over the past few years among audiences of various ages for their unique plotlines and sensational world-building. With Indian OTT platforms acquiring dubbing rights for K-dramas and dubbing them to perfection, the demand for them is only increasing with each passing day.

The latest K-drama “Light Shop” impresses one and all with a quirky storyline that’s bound to attract younger audiences. Based on the webtoon, “Shop of the Lamp”, the series follows random strangers haunted by their past and are drawn to a peculiar light shop in a shadowy alley.

Written by Kang Full and directed by Kim Hee Won, the drama features a stellar cast of Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Kim Seol Hyun, Bae Sung Woo, and Lee Jung Eun. If you watched and loved “Light Shop”, here are a few other K-dramas that you can’t afford to miss.

Night has come:

One of the most interesting K-dramas, “Night Has Come” follows high-school students being forced into a deadly mafia game. As they fight, they realize that the true motive lies in their former classmate’s suicide. With suspenseful twists, the series keeps viewers hooked and engaged.

Pyramid Game:

This show exposes the dark reality of Baekyeon Girls’ High School, where students vote in a popularity poll each month. When a transfer student named Seong Su Ji scores zero in this poll, her life turns upside down in this brutal drama.

Sweet Home:

Easily one of the creepiest K-dramas out there, “Sweet Home” follows Cha Hyun Soo, who moves into a shady-looking apartment where people turn into monsters. “Sweet Home” is about survival and willpower and is spread across three seasons to give audiences the right chills.

Beyond Evil:

If teenage high-school dramas and scary monsters are not your thing, you can watch this intriguing investigative thriller. Two detectives are determined to chase and nab a serial killer terrorizing their city. Lee Dong Sik, who was once a reputed cop, is now doing menial tasks while top detective Han Joo Won hides a dark secret. This duo and their journey in catching the serial killer from the rest of the plot.

Signal:

A young witness to a kidnapping, Park Hae Yeong grows up distrusting the police. He grows up to become a profiler and discovers a walkie-talkie connecting him to Detective Lee Jae Han. How they uncover hidden truths by teaming up with each other and solving cold cases from the rest of the tale.

Moving:

One of the main reasons why K-dramas are such a big hit in India is how appealing they are to teenagers and young minds in this country. The stories over there revolve mostly around students and their high school life. One such story is “Moving”. The tale follows three students who possess extraordinary abilities and how their parents struggle to protect them from authorities who are trying to exploit their powers.

Strangers from Hell:

A stunning psychological thriller set in an apartment complex, “Strangers from Hell” follows Jong U as he identifies that something is wrong with his neighbor, Seo Mun Jo. As unsettling events unfold, tension builds and this makes the drama a must-watch.