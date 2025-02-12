Madhya Pradesh govt sets up high-power committee to oversee Bhopal GIS preparations

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to oversee the preparations for the upcoming Global Investment Summit (GIS), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 in Bhopal, an official said on Wednesday.

The committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has included Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain as members.

Along with Deputy Chief Ministers Jagadish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, ministers -- Chaitanya Kashyap, Krishan Gaur and Vishwas Sarang -- have been named as the members of the committee.

Madhya Pradesh unit BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma and Bhopal MP Alok Sharma along with Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani are the other members beside senior IAS officers.

The committee members will be responsible to monitor and fulfill the task assigned to them, such as travel, food arrangement, accommodation and other logistics for the investors will be coming from across the country and different parts of the world, the Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of cancer hospital in Chhatarpur on February 23, will stay overnight in Bhopal. He will inaugurate the GIS on February 24, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told mediapersons.

"We have received approval about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Global Investor Summit and Union Minister Amit Shah to take part in concluding event. PM Modi will arrive perform the Bhoomi Pujan of a Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur and will stay overnight in Bhopal," the Chief Minister said.

In its part of preparation for the upcoming GIS-2025, the Madhya Pradesh government has organised a curtain-raiser at Taj Hotel in Delhi, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was scheduled to hold one-on-one and roundtable discussion with industrialists.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav will highlight the new investment policy it has approved in view of upcoming GIS-2025.

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved 10 sub-policies under the MP industry promotion policy to cover sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textile, footwear, toy, and aerospace and defence equipment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.