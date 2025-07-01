Jurassic World Rebirth Movie: Early Review, India Release Date, OTT Partner, and More Details!

The month of July features many exciting English movie releases for audiences in India. Fans will have the opportunity to relish these films on the big screen. It starts off with Scarlett Johansson's movie Jurassic World: Rebirth. The movie is all set to release on the 4th of July in India. The early reviews for the film are out, and unfortunately, the movie is receiving mixed reviews from critics and those who watched it at its early premieres.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Early Reviews, Release Date Details, and More

Those who watched Jurassic World: Rebirth confirmed that the franchise returns to its origins, a fact that is likely to attract die-hard fans to the cinema. One of the major complaints from fans in the previous versions of the "Dinosaur" franchise was the hyperuse of utterly bad visual effects and how the entire movie was filled with a series of such shots.

Jurassic World: Rebirth focuses on showing the magnanimity of the dinosaurs for sure, but it also makes sure to prioritize the human characters first over the imaginary threats. The movie excels in certain sequences, and the actors deserve immense praise for their flawless portrayal of their roles.

While some of the critics definitely call the film a true "rebirth" for the franchise in terms of old-school storytelling, others are calling the narrative utterly uninspiring and bland. It remains to be seen how audiences will react to this once it releases on the 4th of July, but so far, Jurassic World: Rebirth reactions are definitely mixed.

Let's examine the details of the OTT partner for this film.

Scarlett Johansson's latest science fiction adventure will take a significant amount of time before it becomes available for streaming to fans. Most of the films from the Jurassic World franchise are available to stream on the JioHotstar platform. Owing to this, one can expect "Rebirth" to also be available on the same app. While the exact date is not yet known, one can expect the latest edition of Jurassic World to start streaming from the 1st week of October.