Junior OTT Release Delayed Again: What's Happening With Kireeti's Debut Telugu Film?

The Telugu-Kannada romantic action drama Junior, starring Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela, has seen yet another delay in its OTT release. The film was set to go live on streaming platforms on September 22, 2025, but fans will have to wait a little longer. Due to re-censoring issues, the release has now been pushed to September 30, 2025.

Originally produced as a bilingual under the direction of Radha Krishna Reddy, Junior marked Kireeti Reddy’s debut in Telugu films alongside a notable cast that includes Genelia D’Souza and V. Ravichandran. Despite high expectations, the film did not perform as hoped at the box office, leaving many viewers eager for its digital debut.

The OTT platforms involved are Aha Telugu for the Telugu version and NammaFlix for the Kannada version. Even though many anticipated the release originally on September 22, the delay has been confirmed by a notice from NammaFlix, which cited the re-censor process as the cause. Aha Telugu has not yet made a matching announcement but is expected to stream the film on the revised date.

For those who missed it in theatres, Junior will now be available to stream from home starting September 30, in both Telugu and Kannada. This gives the film a second chance to connect with its audience, especially those who were waiting for OTT access.

With the delay, viewers are asking questions about how it will affect the film’s reception and buzz. The extra wait might build anticipation, but it could also test patience among fans.

As the new date arrives, all eyes will be on whether Junior can recover its momentum in the digital space and win over audiences who had mixed impressions during its theatrical run.