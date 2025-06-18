Housefull 5 OTT Release Delayed? Prime Video's Likely Change of Plans for Akshay's Film

Bollywood has had its fair share of dealing with hits and flops, especially with the way South Indian cinema has been dominating this past decade, and producers are ensuring that they are doing everything possible to maintain the momentum. While some films come with expectations and end up tanking at the box office, some others come out of nowhere and end up raking in big bucks.

Akshay Kumar's latest film, Housefull 5, falls into the latter category. When the film's promotional content was initially released, there wasn't much around the same, but what got people intrigued was the two-climax concept that the makers focused on. Writer and producer Sajid Nadiadwala managed to pitch the concept to perfection in the promotional content, and this was enough for people to get excited and flock to the theaters.

Housefull 5 OTT Release: Prime Video's Final Decision on Akshay's Hit Film

Housefull 5 had a great first weekend, and Akshay Kumar took marketing seriously by personally promoting the movie, which contributed to its emergence as a giant blockbuster. Currently, those who missed watching this film in theaters are waiting for its OTT release. Typically, Bollywood films run longer in the theaters, and that's the reason why streaming platforms have an eight-week deal when it comes to Hindi cinema.

The same is true for Housefull 5 as well, as the film continues to pull audiences to the theaters even in its third week. Those who are waiting for its OTT release will now have to wait longer owing to the collections the movie is adding up.

One thing is known. Amazon Prime Video had bagged the digital rights for Housefull 5, and they might plan to release the movie during the last week of July, or they can even push it to the first week of August. Typically, August is a favorable time for theatrical releases, and streaming platforms are likely to capitalize on this frenzy by releasing multiple movies on their apps.

Housefull 5 may also be affected, and the final decision between the creators and Prime Video is still pending. But those who are eager to watch Housefull 5 will have to wait longer.