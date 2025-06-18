Indian Army Releases Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025; Download Now at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has officially released the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Agniveer GD exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Agniveer GD Exam Schedule

According to the official notification for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE), the Agniveer GD exam will be held from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The exam duration is 60 minutes, and candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre without fail.

Admit Cards for Other Categories

The Indian Army has also announced that admit cards for other categories will be released on June 18, 2025. The categories include:

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass) Agniveer (Technical) Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass) Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant) Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) Sepoy (Pharma) JCO Religious Teacher (Pandit, Pandit Gorkha, Granthi, Maulvi [Sunni/Shia], Padre, Buddhist) JCO Catering Havildar Surveyor Auto Cartographer Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical Agniveer Clerk/SKT (Typing Test)

How to Download Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official Indian Army website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Navigate to the Candidate Login section on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Stay Updated

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding other category admit cards and exam-related notifications.