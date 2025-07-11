Housefull 5 OTT Release Confirmed? Here's When Akshay Kumar's Film Might Start Streaming

Bollywood's Mr. Consistent, Akshay Kumar, consistently produces films. Regardless of a film's performance at the box office, Akshay consistently demonstrates that no one can match his ability to create films that appeal to a broad audience across various genres.

His recent release, Housefull 5, is a comedy that's based on a murder mystery. The movie gained significant media attention in the weeks leading up to its release because it featured two different climaxes. In both climaxes, the murderer and the motive were different, and this hooked audiences enough to go and watch the film in the theaters.

Housefull 5 OTT Release: Prime Video's Likely Streaming Date Details

The same was reflected in the opening week collections, and it ended up as one of the decent hits at the box office for Akshay, grossing more than Rs.200 crores worldwide. Since the movie concluded its theatrical run, all attention has been focused on its streaming release. Although many people attended theaters to watch Housefull 5, some audiences chose to skip it in hopes of watching it on OTT later.

Prime Video bagged the digital rights for Housefull 5, and with anticipation growing around the movie's release with each passing day, it will surely be a joyful time for the streaming platform once the movie is out. That being said, let's take a look at when Housefull 5 might be released on OTT. Since this Akshay Kumar film was released theatrically on the 5th of June, and owing to the dedicated eight-week window for Bollywood films, Housefull 5's possible OTT release date will be in the first week of August.

Those who are waiting to catch the film soon on OTT might have to wait just a bit longer, as the film could very well be in Prime Video's slate of releases for August 2025.