Housefull 5 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar Film's Likely Streaming Date on Prime Video Revealed!

Akshay Kumar has been one of the most consistent heroes in Bollywood to date. Despite being a legendary senior actor, Akshay continues to make movies that achieve good box-office collections. The latest to come from the actor is Housefull 5, the fifth film in the humorous franchise.

The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also wrote the story for it, and the biggest USP of the movie was how the whole thing promoted the two-climax concept they had come up with. This created a new interest altogether in the movie, and the buzz never really stopped. Those interested in watching the franchise and in murder mysteries started to book tickets for the film.

Housefull 5 OTT Release: Full Details

And the result was an epic Rs.200 crore blockbuster for Akshay Kumar. Despite Bollywood's struggle to find a blockbuster film after Chhaava, several films, including Raid 2, Jaat, and Housefull 5, have achieved impressive box-office collections.

Those who missed watching the movie on the big screen are now waiting for its release on streaming platforms. streaming debut. Unlike South Indian movies, Housefull 5 will only become available eight weeks after its theatrical release. Since the film was released on June 5, one can be assured that it won't be released on OTT in July.

However, there is a high chance that Housefull 5 will debut on Prime Video, its OTT partner, in the first week of August, most probably on the 1st of August. Typically, digital releases take place close to the weekend, and since August 1st is a Friday, it can very well be expected that Prime might decide to release Housefull 5 on the same day.

An official confirmation is expected from the OTT giant, and the same might take place toward the end of this month.