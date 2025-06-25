Head Over Heels K-Drama: Streaming Schedule, Cast, and Storyline

If you're a fan of K-dramas that blend high school life, romance, and a touch of fantasy, Head Over Heels should be at the top of your watchlist. This latest South Korean series stars Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo in lead roles and is already generating buzz among drama enthusiasts.

Where to Watch Head Over Heels

Based on Ahn Su-mi’s popular webtoon of the same name, Head Over Heels is a 12-episode series now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes are released every Monday and Tuesday, and the first two episodes are already available for streaming.

Plot: Romance Meets Supernatural Mystery

The drama centers around Park Seong-ah, a high school student who leads a secret life as Fairy Cheon Ji, a shaman who can see ghosts and glimpse into the future. By day, she's a typical student navigating friendships and school life; by night, she uses her mystical abilities to help spirits—and sometimes, the living.

Things take a dramatic turn when a new student, Bae Gyeon-woo, transfers to her school. Park Seong-ah unexpectedly falls for him, only to discover a tragic prophecy: he is fated to die. Determined to change his destiny, she puts her shaman powers to the test, all while facing the emotional whirlwind of first love, identity, and self-acceptance.

Cast and Crew

Head Over Heels boasts a talented ensemble cast:

Cho Yi-hyun as Park Seong-ah (Fairy Cheon Ji)

Choo Young-woo as Bae Gyeon-woo

Choo Ja-hyun as Yeom-hwa

Cha Kang-yoon as Pyo Ji-ho

Yoon Byung-hee as Kkotdoryeong

Kim Min-joo as Gu Do-yeon

Kim Mi-kyung as The leader Dong-cheon

The series is directed by Kim Yong-wan, with a screenplay penned by Yang Ji-hoon.

Themes to Expect

This coming-of-age K-drama explores powerful themes of love, fate, identity, and self-discovery. With its compelling narrative and emotional depth, Head Over Heels is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of heartfelt fantasy romance.