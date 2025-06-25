Srikanth Drugs Case: Two Actresses Linked — Who Are They?

With reports of Tamil actor Krishna absconding amid the investigation by the Tamil Nadu police of Srikanth for possessing drugs, the Tamil film industry is now awaiting more names to come from the ongoing investigation. Srikanth, who acted in several Telugu and Tamil films, reportedly confessed to the police about his actions and is now cooperating with them. It all started when the police nabbed Prasadh during a brawl at a nightclub and found out his connections to the film industry.

A five-member team is searching for actor Krishna, and they may use him to obtain the names of other celebrities. Currently, reports suggest that two actresses are involved in the drugs case. One of the actresses is currently the wife of a leading businessman and is actively involved in politics.

In a recently released film, the other leading lady acted alongside two prominent stars. While the identities of these two actresses remain unknown, the scandal is undoubtedly causing anxiety among many in the Tamil cinema industry.