Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: Huge Disappointment for Indian Streaming Fans

Of late, there is one film that people have been raving about, especially in Hollywood, and that's Final Destination. The sixth part in the Final Destination series, titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, emerged as one of the surprise hits in English cinema in recent times. Fans who wanted to feel nostalgic over this spooky horror ride thronged to the screens across the world, and the result was a gigantic blockbuster.

Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release: What's up with Prime Video India?

However, those who waited for the film to come on OTT might be disappointed over the fact that Final Destination has not yet been released digitally. The same is not true for all countries. Final Destination: Bloodlines is available for rent in the U.S. on Prime Video and on Apple TV+.

But, for Indian movie fans, Final Destination is nowhere to be available digitally. Initially, people thought that the movie was available on Prime Video for rent, but the same is not available. The hit film is also unavailable on Apple TV+.

So, when will Final Destination: Bloodlines be streamed digitally? Well, the answer to that is not clearly known, but Prime Video India will most likely have bagged the rights to the film, and they might make it available on a rental model first before making it free for all. While there is no clear date on the same, one might expect Prime to make Final Destination 6 available digitally by the first week of July.