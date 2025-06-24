The Family Man 3 OTT: August 15 or November Release? Suspense Grows Over Prime Video's Decision

Prime Video surprised fans of the hit OTT show The Family Man by releasing a picture of Manoj Bajpayee from the show and announcing that the final season of the super-hit series is all set to go live on their platform very soon. If there's one show that has brought popularity and excitement to long-form storytelling in India, it's The Family Man.

The Family Man 3 OTT Release: Prime Video Maintains Suspense

Manoj Bajpayee portrayed Srikanth Tiwari, an intelligence officer whose contributions to the nation are truly remarkable. His struggles trying to hide his job details from his family and balance his personal life made for a humorous watch that engaged audiences all over the world.

In both seasons, Srikanth Tiwari is no doubt the highlight, and even in season 3, makers Raj and DK will solely focus on the same. However, one aspect of the show requires more clarity. When is The Family Man Season 3 releasing? Reports initially suggested that the show would debut in November of this year. If this was the case, Prime Video should have started their promotions for the show by late August or early September.

This timeline would still have provided them enough time to release the teaser and trailer, ensuring that audiences remain excited about the show. As they had just released Manoj Bajpayee's promo, there were expectations and speculations that the show was already gearing up for an Independence Day (August 15th) release.

The Independence Day strategy would make more sense for Prime Video, and even though an official confirmation is awaited, it's more likely that The Family Man's final season will end on a high after the Independence Day release. The show is currently in the post production stage.