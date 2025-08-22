Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

Emily Cooper will be back in town shortly! Netflix has confirmed the premiere date for the popular drama. The streaming giant has published the first look at the show. So, when will the new season premiere this time? Will Emily eventually choose Gabriel? Are all the cast members returning for the new season? Let's take a look at when Emily In Paris Season 5 will air and what happens in it.

Netflix shared the first look at Emily In Paris Season 5 on social media, saying, "Benvenuto! The first look photographs from Emily in Paris have arrived, and they're offering up a slice of la dolce vita!" Emily In Paris Season 5 will be released on December 18, 2025.

Emily In Paris Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes. According to sources, all ten episodes will be aired simultaneously on the streaming giant Netflix.

Emily In Paris Season 5 will concentrate on two cities: Rome and Paris. "Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level," says creator Darren Star. Regarding Marcello and Emily's relationship, Netflix stated, "Marcello is a whole new experience that we desire for Emily because we eventually want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want Emily to be able to smile unconditionally. We want to see her beyond her vacation mode. And he arrives at the perfect time."

In addition to the familiar stars, some newcomers will be joining the show. Bryan Greenberg from Suits LA will portray Jake, an American residing in Paris, while Michele Laroque will play Yvette, Sylvie's friend and Emily's boss. Minnie Driver, who starred in Good Will Hunting, will also appear in the next season as Sylvie's friend, Princess Jane.