Dude OTT Date Confirmed: What About Dhruv Vikram’s Bison?

The much-awaited OTT clash between Dude and Bison may not happen after all. While Netflix had initially planned to stream both Tamil blockbusters simultaneously, recent reports suggest that the platform might push Bison’s release by a few days to avoid internal competition.

As officially confirmed, Dude, starring Dhruv Vikram and directed by Arun Matheswaran, is set to make its OTT debut on November 14 on Netflix. The film, which has already grossed over Rs.100 crore worldwide, is expected to perform exceptionally well in the streaming space as well, given its strong fan base and positive word-of-mouth. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Dude promises to draw large viewership across regions.

However, its close rival, Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj, might not hit Netflix on the same day. Though the platform had initially hinted at a Diwali weekend streaming clash, insider reports now suggest that Bison could be delayed to either November 18 or November 21. The decision reportedly comes after internal discussions within Netflix, as both films belong to the same Tamil mainstream space and target similar audiences.

Given Dude’s extraordinary box office success, Netflix seems keen to give the film an exclusive spotlight for at least a few days before releasing Bison. The platform’s strategy appears to be focused on maximizing individual viewership and avoiding a split audience scenario, which could impact streaming metrics for both titles.

Bison, which started slowly in theatres, managed to pick up strong momentum through positive reviews and word-of-mouth, eventually becoming a profitable venture. The film’s socially charged narrative and powerful performances turned it into a critical darling, while Dude’s action-driven energy and mass appeal made it a commercial powerhouse.