Doc OTT Release: Molly Parker's Medical Drama Debuts on Sony LIV

Medical dramas have picked up pace of late on American television, and one show to join the list is Doc. After the success of The PITT, a medical drama about the lives of doctors in the ER, the show has garnered a massive fan following all over the world.

The popularity didn't start overnight; it took a couple of episodes of The PITT for audiences to recognize the show and a couple more for them to properly fall in love with the same. The PITT also turned out to be a giant hit in India, and the makers have confirmed that there will be a second season for this hit show.

Following the success of The PITT on JioHotstar, Fox's medical drama Doc is now attempting to expand its reach by streaming on Sony LIV. The critically acclaimed show follows Dr. Amy Larsen's (Molly Parker) intense and emotionally complex character through a fictional hospital in Minneapolis. Dr.Larsen was involved in an accident that left her with a severe brain injury, which made her forget the last eight years of her life.

The rest of the story revolves around Dr. Amy Larsen navigating her new life, which includes a divorce and emotionally distant coworkers. The Italian drama Doc—Nelle tue mani served as the inspiration for Doc, which Fox premiered to immediate fan adoration. After watching the show, the demand for the second season intensified, and Fox fulfilled fans' requests by announcing the same.

All episodes of Doc are available to stream on Sony LIV. There are several new medical dramas that seem promising due to their unique setups.