Detective Ujjwalan OTT Release: Suspense Grows on Dhyan Sreenivasan's Engaging Thriller!

Malayalam movies of late are going through an intriguing phase. While a good chunk of films are getting theatrical applause for their unique content, considering the minimal budgets with which they are made, the OTT reception for the same has been quite dull, in all honesty. Multiple streaming giants are willing to consider films that have made a significant impact on social media and have successfully reached audiences beyond the Kerala border.

Detective Ujjwalan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

That could be one of the reasons why many movies are still awaiting confirmation from multiple streaming partners. Narvietta, starring Tovino Thomas, recently announced that it had found its digital home on SonyLIV and that the movie will be streaming over there from the 11th of July. Released alongside Narivetta was another thriller film starring Dhyan Sreenivasan titled Detective Ujjwalan.

There has been significant buzz regarding which platform acquired the OTT rights for Detective Ujjwalan, and although it is not yet confirmed, reports suggest that Netflix purchased the film. The genre is perfect for Netflix, and it has also been a while since the OTT giant bagged a Malayalam movie. Of late, JioHotstar and SonyLIV are ruling the race to be the home for great Malayalam content, and Zee5 has also started contributing to the same.

Netflix, on the other hand, managed to make Minnal Murali a nationwide phenomenon by platforming it, and it also has great films like RDX, ARM in its list. It remains to be seen when Netflix will plan to launch Detective Ujjwalan, as fans are awaiting its streaming release.