Detective Ujjwalan OTT Release: Malayalam Thriller to Stream on Netflix from This Date

Malayalam films have time and again proved that they rely heavily on content and engaging audiences by slowly dragging them into their world. Regardless of a film's box office performance, Malayalam movies, particularly thrillers, have consistently performed well on OTT platforms. One such thriller that's about to make its digital debut is Detective Ujjwalan.

Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, Detective Ujjwalan is all about Ujjwalan and his wit in catching the criminal. The movie is set in retro times, which allows audiences to expect a lot of nostalgia; with multiple murders occurring and only Ujjwalan available to solve them, it promises to be an extremely intriguing watch for viewers.

Detective Ujjwalan OTT Release: Netflix Announces Streaming Date

There were discussions on the internet about Netflix bagging the streaming rights. It has been a while since the OTT giant had acquired a Malayalam movie, and they broke that narrative by acquiring a film that can cater to their constantly growing international audiences. Detective Murder Mysteries are a hit on almost all of the platforms, and Netflix has a strong collection of them, even in regional languages.

After acquiring the digital rights for Officer on Duty, which emphasizes the police procedural genre, Netflix's decision to take on a film that centers around a detective and his intelligence in solving crimes is a welcome change. Now, the platform has announced the streaming date for Ujjwalan.

Detective Ujjwalan is all set to stream on Netflix from July 11th, and fans can expect the film to drop at around 12:30 PM IST on Friday. Considering the genre, Detective Ujjwalan will surely be people's streaming favorite this weekend.