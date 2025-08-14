Coolie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth’s Latest Film
The highly anticipated Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has hit theaters worldwide today. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.
Initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role, the movie’s official title, Coolie, was unveiled in April 2024. The film brings together Lokesh Kanagaraj’s trusted technical team, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj as editor. Action sequences were choreographed by the Anbariv stunt duo, while Praveen Raja managed costumes and N. Sathees Kumar oversaw production design.
Coolie is the first Tamil film shot using IMAX-certified cameras and employs digital de-aging technology for sequences featuring a younger Rajinikanth.
Key Cast & Characters
- Rajinikanth as Deva
- Nagarjuna as Simon
- Soubin Shahir as Dayal
- Upendra as Kaleesha
- Shruti Haasan as Preethi
- Sathyaraj as Rajasekar
- Aamir Khan as Dahaa
Supporting roles are played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle.
Coolie OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video Streaming Details
Amazon Prime Video has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for Coolie. The film will be available for digital streaming after the completion of its theatrical run. The official streaming release date will be announced by the makers or Amazon Prime in the coming weeks.
#Coolie Digital Streaming Partner AMAZON PRIME.
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 13, 2025