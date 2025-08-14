Coolie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth’s Latest Film

The highly anticipated Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has hit theaters worldwide today. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.

Initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role, the movie’s official title, Coolie, was unveiled in April 2024. The film brings together Lokesh Kanagaraj’s trusted technical team, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj as editor. Action sequences were choreographed by the Anbariv stunt duo, while Praveen Raja managed costumes and N. Sathees Kumar oversaw production design.

Coolie is the first Tamil film shot using IMAX-certified cameras and employs digital de-aging technology for sequences featuring a younger Rajinikanth.

Key Cast & Characters

Rajinikanth as Deva

Nagarjuna as Simon

Soubin Shahir as Dayal

Upendra as Kaleesha

Shruti Haasan as Preethi

Sathyaraj as Rajasekar

Aamir Khan as Dahaa

Supporting roles are played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle.

Coolie OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video Streaming Details

Amazon Prime Video has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for Coolie. The film will be available for digital streaming after the completion of its theatrical run. The official streaming release date will be announced by the makers or Amazon Prime in the coming weeks.