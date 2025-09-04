Coolie OTT Release Locked: Rajinikanth Heads to Streaming After Box Office Struggles

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is gearing up for a major digital premiere. After smashing box office records in theatres, the film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 11, 2025. This marks one of the biggest OTT deals in Tamil cinema, with the digital rights reportedly sold for around ₹120 crore.

Coolie released in theatres on August 14 and brought together a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. The film earned its place in Rajinikanth’s legacy by breaking opening day records and collecting over ₹151 crore on day one, making it the biggest opener in Tamil cinema history.

The producers and Amazon have followed the usual theatrical window of around six to eight weeks, ensuring the film enjoyed its massive run on the big screen before moving to digital. Fans who could not catch it in theatres now have the chance to witness Deva’s high stakes adventure and the explosive action sequences that made Coolie one of the most talked about releases of the year.