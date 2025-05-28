Captain America Brave New World OTT Release: Marvel Film Streams on JioHotstar; What to Expect?

Ever since the end of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has been on a dry run in terms of getting hits at the box office. For some reason, fans refused to lap up other movies in Phase 4 like they did with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. None of the movies made the same impact that the last two movies from Phase 3 did. Additionally, superhero fatigue began to set in.

At some point, Kevin Feige released so many Marvel movies that it became difficult for people to follow up as well. Furthermore, Marvel started off with TV shows alongside movies, and this was where Marvel messed up big time. Even though they started off with WandaVision emerging as a super hit, the following shows got repeated flak from audiences.

Despite the lull, Marvel continues to deliver gems, with shows such as Moon Knight and Loki successfully maintaining audience intrigue. Although the number of people watching Marvel content may have decreased, there are still enough fans who will attend their movie premieres on the first day, regardless of the reviews.

Captain America: Brave New World was one such movie that debuted to mixed reviews. After the release of the show Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Sam Wilson basically accepts the responsibility of being Captain America and wears the shield, Marvel announced that there will be a solo Cap movie. It took nearly 3–4 years for the production house to release the film, and the end product was not what fans expected.

Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release: What to Expect

After receiving rebuttal from critics and fans, Captain America: Brave New World is all set to make its OTT premiere on Disney+. JioHotstar streams the movies in India, and the film made its debut on 28th May. The movie is about Sam Wilson's stint as Captain America. U.S. President Ross reveals that a new metal, "Adamantium," was discovered on the Celestial Island, which was formed when the Celestial Tiamut emerged from the Indian Ocean (during Eternals). Countries like Japan and Russia are already in the lead in securing rare metals, and Ross wants America to have full control.

Meanwhile, President Ross (Harrison Ford) also undergoes a transformation into the Red Hulk during the movie's climax. attracted a lot of attention. Brave New World might not come together as a whole and can only work for select audiences, but it's definitely worth watching on Disney+ and JioHotstar.