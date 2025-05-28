Watch Mirai Teaser: Teja Sajja Shines Again, Theatrical Release On September 5

Teja Sajja who previously captured nationwide attention with HanuMan is coming u with much bigger and ambitious project Mirai produced by the leading production house People Media Factory and helmed by director Karthik Gattamaneni. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the teaser of Mirai was unveiled today, leaving viewers across the country awestruck with its scale, visual aesthetics, and mytho-fantasy world-building.

The teaser ignites with a saintly voice, solemnly foretelling the rise of an unstoppable force- a raw, destructive energy born in the chaos of Kali Yug. Enters The Black Sword (Manoj Manchu), wielding powers beyond mortal reach and beginning his path of annihilation. But this time, it’s not the gods who intervene. It’s their weapon. That divine force is Mirai. Teja makes an entry as an unassuming warrior, clutching a mystical wand, burdened with unanswered questions. As his journey unfolds, he discovers the truth about his destiny, unlocking his hidden potential. In a battle where light and shadow collide, it’s his rise against evil that forms the soul of the story. The film has an unique and very fresh story line that has never been explored on the Indian Screens till date.

Teja Sajja, hailed as India’s youngest Pan-India star, roars onto the screen as the underdog-turned-Super Yodha, delivering a powerhouse performance. With magnetic screen presence and fearless execution of high-risk stunts, including a breath-taking action sequence atop a moving train, Teja Sajja proves he’s a force to reckon with.

Manoj Manchu stuns as the menacing antihero with dark powers. His commanding portrayal oozes intensity, making his every move feel like a seismic threat. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of key characters played by Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.

Director Karthik Gattamneni pulls off a masterstroke with Mirai, blending epic storytelling with a grand visual spectacle. His vision is ambitious and vivid, from incredible action to the intricate character design. The teaser’s final moment, where monkeys bow in reverence as Lord Ram walks, is pure goosebumps material.

Karthik, who wields the camera, captures every frame marvellously, while Gowra Hari’s adrenaline-charged score elevates the experience to another level. The director also penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam who also wrote dialogues. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director of the movie, whereas Sujith Kumar Kolli is the Executive Producer.

Backed by People Media Factory, the hitmakers behind Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai marks another massive leap into the Pan-India arena. The production values are absolutely world-class. What’s making waves isn’t just the VFX or cinematic canvas — it’s the revelation that Mirai has been made on an essential, controlled budget while still matching the grandeur of films typically made with hundreds of crore budgets. It’s a compelling reminder that true cinematic impact doesn’t always need blockbuster spending, just bold imagination and sharp execution.

Mirai, the film that has already set the bar sky-high with this teaser, storms into theatres on September 5th. The movie will have a global release in 8 different languages in 2D and 3D formats.