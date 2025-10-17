Bison OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mari Selvaraj Film After Theatrical Run?

The buzz around Bison, the latest social drama by Mari Selvaraj, is growing fast, and one question on every fan’s mind is when will it hit OTT. After its theatrical release on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, the film’s digital premiere is now confirmed to be on Netflix.

According to sources close to the project, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Bison, making it the official home for the film once its box office run concludes. While the exact OTT release date has not been announced, industry reports suggest it could arrive a few weeks after its theatrical window, following the trend of other recent Tamil blockbusters.

With its powerful themes and a talented cast, Bison is expected to find a massive audience online. Dhruv Vikram, who leads the film, continues to impress both critics and fans alike. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan in key roles. Behind the scenes, the movie features cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, music by Nivas K Prasanna, and editing by Sakthi Thiru.

Set against the backdrop of social struggle and the game of kabaddi, Bison brings together sport and symbolism in Mari Selvaraj’s signature style. The film explores themes of identity, community, and resistance, all wrapped in a gripping narrative that has resonated strongly with audiences.

Though the OTT date remains under wraps, Netflix’s involvement guarantees that the film will reach a global audience soon. As fans await the official announcement, Bison is expected to continue its successful run on the big screen before making its much-awaited digital debut.