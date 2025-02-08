Best OTT Indian Crime Thrillers for Suspense Lovers

If you're a fan of mystery thrillers, here’s a list of the best Indian films currently streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema.

Badla (Netflix)

Badla follows a young woman who finds herself locked in a hotel room with the body of her dead lover. Desperate to clear her name, she hires a renowned lawyer, and together, they try to uncover the truth. This 2019 film stars Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Tony Luke, and Tanveer Ghani in key roles.

Ittefaq (Netflix)

This film revolves around a detective trying to figure out what really happened at a crime scene with two completely different versions of events. The 2017 movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, Kimberley Louisa McBeath, and Mandira Bedi in important roles.

The Stoneman Murders (JioCinema)

Set in Bombay during the 1980s, The Stoneman Murders follows a serial killer who targets homeless street dwellers. A suspended police officer steps in to solve the case. This movie features Kay Kay Menon, Rukhsar Rehman, Arbaaz Khan, Vikram Gokhale, and Veerendra Saxena in significant roles.

Te3n (Prime Video)

Te3n is about the kidnapping of a young girl. Her grandfather, a priest, and a police officer join forces to solve the case. This 2016 movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Padmavati Rao, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in prominent roles.

CBI 5: The Brain (Netflix)

CBI 5: The Brain focuses on a series of murders that remain unsolved by the police. The CBI takes over the investigation. The 2022 film stars Asha Sharath, Mammootty, Malavika Menon, Malvika Nair, and Jagathy Sreekumar in key roles.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (Prime Video)

Set in the 1940s during World War II, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! follows the famous detective as he solves a mysterious high-profile death in Calcutta. This 2015 film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Menon, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, and Mark Bennington.

These thrilling mystery movies are perfect for anyone looking for a gripping story to watch online!