The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 8 Easter Eggs in Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut You Might Have Missed!

Aryan Khan’s debut directorial The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is one of the most discussed films of the year, and not just for its slick storytelling. Viewers are discovering that Aryan has sprinkled the film with clever Easter Eggs: hidden references to Bollywood history, his father Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy, and even his own personal journey. Each of these nods turns the film into more than just a crime drama; it becomes a layered cinematic puzzle for fans to decode.

A Shammi Kapoor Classic Sets the Mood

In one early scene, a character casually hums “Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe.” The Shammi Kapoor track is iconic, and Aryan’s decision to use it seems deliberate. It positions the film as part of a much larger Bollywood tradition, where music and drama have always gone hand in hand.

SRK's Baazigar Poster Peels Off a Wall

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed a torn Baazigar poster in a Mumbai alley sequence. The visual lasts only a moment but it immediately calls back to Shah Rukh Khan’s anti-hero phase, a reminder of the kind of bold roles that defined an era. It feels like Aryan’s way of acknowledging his father’s cinematic roots.

Cricket Commentary Echoing Chak De! India

During a tense household scene, a cricket match plays on television in the background. The commentator’s words almost directly mirror the spirit of SRK’s motivational locker-room dialogue from Chak De! India. It’s subtle, but it reinforces the idea of resilience, linking Aryan’s new narrative to one of Bollywood’s most inspirational films.

The Om Shanti Om “Kainaat” Dialogue Returns

Perhaps the most overt tribute comes when Lakshya’s character receives a FilmFirst award. Standing at the podium, he delivers the Om Shanti Om line: “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, to poori kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” Fans cheered at this moment in theatres, reading it as Aryan’s playful nod to one of SRK’s most enduring cinematic philosophies.

A Character Named Karan

Aryan’s satire shines here. A character named Karan runs a film school, a wink many believe points directly at Karan Johar’s outsized presence in Bollywood. In another sequence, a nightclub is drenched in pink and green neon lights, a palette strongly reminiscent of Student of the Year. Both details show Aryan poking fun at modern Bollywood aesthetics.

Script Cover Teasing a DDLJ Sequel

For a split second, viewers can see a script on a producer’s desk titled “Dilwale Dulhania… Again?” It’s a tongue-in-cheek jab at Bollywood’s obsession with sequels and remakes. By including it, Aryan seems to be questioning whether some legacies are better left untouched.

Aryan’s Own Not to Lion King

In a touching personal Easter Egg, a school child is shown doodling characters from The Lion King. For those who know, Aryan voiced Simba in the Hindi dub of the Disney classic. It’s a subtle self-reference, signaling that his creative journey began long before this debut.

Mural With a Message

The climax unveils a striking mural with the words, “It’s not about who you are, but about what story you tell.” Many fans believe this is Aryan’s own filmmaker manifesto and a declaration that he aims to define himself by his stories rather than by the shadow of his father.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is more than Aryan Khan’s debut. With these Easter Eggs, it becomes an interactive experience for fans, packed with nostalgia, satire, and personal meaning. For Bollywood lovers, every rewatch promises another hidden gem waiting to be discovered.