Baby OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Anand Deverakonda is basking in the success of his recently released Baby. The film has become the biggest blockbuster hit in Anand Deverakonda's career.

The film made a business of Rs 63 cr gross and Rs 36 cr share at the worldwide box office.

Anand Deverkonda Baby Aha Release Date

Baby digital rights have been acquired by Aha. Anand Deverakonda's Baby is expected to premiere on Aha on August 11, 2023.

Baby was directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by SKN. Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin are also part of blockbuster hit Baby.

