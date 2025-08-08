August 2025 OTT Releases: Housefull 5, Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha and More

There is something for everyone in this week's OTT lineup, including reality dramas, murder mysteries, espionage thrillers, and the return of a legendary quizmaster. August is off to a strong start, whether you prefer sincere unscripted moments, high-stakes espionage, or over-the-top comedies. The following is a summary of the most significant releases on Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLiv, and Netflix (the series was originally developed for Netflix but is now available for streaming on JioHotstar).

Tehran

This August 14, Zee5 will premiere John Abraham's spy thriller Tehran, which is brimming with high-stakes espionage, complications, and tension. The film, which is inspired by actual events such as the 2012 Israeli Embassy blast in Delhi, follows a man who is caught between Iran, Israel, and India. Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli also appear in the film. In this captivating Maddock Films drama, loyalties become entangled as politics, betrayal, and action unfold.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Watch out for Saare Jahan Se Accha if you are in the mood for an intense espionage thriller. The Hindi-language series, which was developed by Gaurav Shukla, depicts a conflict between an Indian spy and his adversary on the other side of the frontier. What is at stake? The mission is intensely tense, with the goal of compromising a nuclear program. The series, which features Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni, is expected to provide an abundance of suspense and mental challenges. Netflix initially developed the program, and JioHotstar will start streaming it on August 13.

Salakaar

Prepare yourself for a captivating geopolitical drama that spans the years 1978 and 2025, with Mouni Roy at the forefront. This drama explores the true meaning of protecting a nation, particularly when that nation is no longer what it once was, with the support of a strong cast that includes Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, and others. Salakaar's plot, filled with tension and high-stakes twists, will captivate you from the very beginning.

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Fans of reality television, this one is for you. Pati Patni Aur Panga unites seven genuine celebrity couples for a combination of playful competition and sincere confessions. The inaugural episode was emotionally charged, as Avika Gor disclosed her decision to wed Milind Chandwani, and Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre recounted their cancer experiences. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also disclosed their romantic partnership. The program is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar and combines entertaining challenges with raw emotion.

Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 17

Big B has returned with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 17th season of the quiz show that generations have grown up viewing is already generating a significant amount of buzz. The channel has recently released a new promotional video that has piqued the interest of fans who are eager to witness Amitabh Bachchan once more in the hot seat, asking questions in his unique manner. KBC, a household staple, seamlessly blends knowledge, emotion, and unforgettable moments, all under the host's gravitas and tenderness. The new season will be available for streaming on SonyLiv starting on August 11.

Housefull 5

The latest installment in one of Bollywood's longest-running comedy franchises, Housefull 5, continues the chaos. The film, which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan, is a comedy-thriller that is set on a luxurious cruise ship. It capitalizes on its trademark chaos but takes a unique turn. A group of imposters who claim to be the sole heirs of a deceased magnate must outsmart one another to acquire his fortune. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, and many others. It also features two distinct conclusions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. It was premiered on June 6 and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

