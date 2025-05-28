American Manhunt Osama bin Laden OTT Release: Netflix's Biggest Show Yet?

The events of September 11, 2001, known after as 9/11, marked the first time the United States had been attacked on its soil since the Pearl Harbor incident. Ten years after the ghastly incident that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, the perpetrator of the attack, Osama bin Laden, was killed in a surprise raid on a compound in Pakistan.

Bin Laden founded al-Qaeda, and to this day, people don't know what exactly took place in the United States' decade-long hunt to nab Osama. The United States killed Osama bin Laden. On May 2, 2011, and to shed light on the efforts of thousands of people to hunt the al-Qaida leader, Netflix made a chilling documentary.

Titled American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, the three-part docuseries explores and focuses on the experiences of the individuals who worked tirelessly and whose tough decisions and swift actions played out in secure rooms all around the world. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden was created to provide viewers with a real-time experience of the events, emphasizing the question "What would you do?" when faced with a difficult situation.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden OTT: Is this the Biggest Show on Netflix?

This spine-chilling, time-travel docuseries on Netflix has opened up to a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is declared one of the best that has come from the OTT giant in recent times. Even numbers-wise, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden has been raking it in big. The show has garnered well over 12 million views, and it has become unstoppable. American Manhunt has been ranking inside the top 10, particularly in the top 3, for the past two weeks, and it will surely turn out to be one of the biggest hits ever in the streaming giant's history.