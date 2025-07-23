All of Us are Dead Season 2 OTT: Final Release Date Confirmed by Netflix?

The latest update regarding the hit Netflix Korean show All of Us Are Dead is here. This installment includes the cast and its returning members alongside the plot of this highly anticipated fan-favorite series. The news provides fans with some clarity on how the series will extend beyond Hyosan. All of Us Are Dead's second season will have new cast members and returning ones.

The zombie series, based on Joo Dong-geun's webtoon, became an instant hit on the platform when it was released in 2022. Within just a month, the show had managed to generate a total of 560 million viewing minutes, and this was a huge streaming record.

For the second season, the returning cast members include Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo and Yoon Chan-young. Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra), and Lomon (Lee Su-hyeok). According to the report, new cast members include Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won, and Yoon Ga-i.

All of Us are Dead Season 2 OTT: Plot and Final Release Date Details

The latest season follows Nam On-jo, where she still faces trauma after the events that unfolded in Hyosan. When a second zombie wave hits the city, Nam On-jo must find a way to survive without losing her friends or succumbing to fear. her friends. Alongside Nam On-jo, other survivors are also finding a way to cope with what had happened in Hyosan, and the second season explores their life after the tragedy.

In what can be considered an intriguing development, On-jo bonds with her senior students, and together, they figure out ways to cope with the ongoing outbreak. New cast members are introduced here, and All of Us Are Dead's second season may surpass the first.

Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su direct Season 2. They are the filmmakers who helmed the first season as well. And even though there is no final release date from Netflix, All of Us Are Dead 2 can very well premiere by mid-2026.