Adolescence OTT: What Did Co-creator Stephen Graham Say About the Show’s Reception in India?

If there is one show that must be watched by people who have access to OTT platforms in the country today, it is Netflix's Adolescence. The show, which started off quite slowly in India, has caught on with audiences like wildfire, thanks to the amazing reviews from critics. Not just critics, even Bollywood celebs are raving about the show for its grim portrayal of toxic masculinity, social media addiction, and more.

It is typical of murder mysteries to show the ""how"—how the murderer committed the crime. But adolescence's beauty lies in showing the "why." It wasn't about the crime or the details over how Jamie (Owen Cooper) murdered his schoolmate. It's about why he did it. The show focuses deeply on why teenage kids are getting obsessed with social media attention.

The hit Netflix show also portrays the difficulties of parenting these days. Parents are kids' first role models. But this OTT showed the other side of parenting and how elders' insecurities get rubbed off on kids even without their knowledge. Jamie's toxic masculinity stems directly from his father, who, despite being a good dad, has his own anger issues. Watch the final episode of the show to understand. The family tries their best to have a joyful day despite knowing that their son will not be back from custody but things just falling down around them.

Stephen Graham, who stole the show with his impeccable acting, especially in the final episode, recently reacted to Adolescence's mind-blowing craze in India. "I got a text from a mate of mine telling how big Adolescence is in India. And my first response was… Did you say India? Did I hear you correctly? Apparently, it's really striking a nerve there."

Adolescence truly is one of the best shows to have ever come out of Netflix and it's influence on the audiences will be profound.