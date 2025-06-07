The Accountant 2 OTT Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's Bromance Shines in This Slick Action Sequel

Ben Affleck played a socially misfit assassin in The Accountant, the 2016 movie that received good praise from critics and audiences. Affleck, who is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, is struggling at the moment with a lack of box-office hits, and he needs a franchise movie to continue his legacy. After deciding to opt out of playing The Batman for DC, Affleck will now look to work on The Accountant and develop it into a solid franchise to cement his position.

Even though The Accountant 2 managed to collect just more than $100 million in the box-office run, all of that should be considered a bonus considering how it was supposed to be a digital streaming release in the first place, and the makers have planned the budget accordingly.

The Accountant 2 clearly delivers on the crucial things. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal deliver charismatic performances alongside solid, grounded, and stylized action. What works best in the movie is the subtle bromance and chemistry that the two pivotal characters shared. Not the typical buddy cop energy that's usually seen in Hollywood films, but Bernthal and Affleck bring in a different dynamic that's affectionate and intense at the same time.

For a film that runs for more than 130 minutes, The Accountant 2 falters by trying to slot in too many subplots into one. Human trafficking, vigilantes, and shady corporations are just a few of the subplots that this action drama touches on. This is where the film refuses to go from good to great from an audience standpoint. But The Accountant 2 is a must-watch for dramatic action movie buffs in India just for how intensely both the characters played their parts.

The movie streams on Prime Video and is receiving rave praise slowly with each passing day.