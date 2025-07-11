Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Review: Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Love Story is Strictly Average

R. Madhavan, a Tamil actor, has already demonstrated his extraordinary talent, and recently, he has been choosing roles in Hindi films that are elevating his reputation to a new level. Madhavan chose to play a role that is appropriate for his age in Netflix's direct-to-OTT release, Aap Jaisa Koi, following his portrayal of a negative character in Shaithaan. The film attempts to cover too much ground, but ultimately fails.

Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Review: Madhavan-Fatima Love Story Works in Parts

Let's talk about the movie first. The filmmakers deserve praise for their decision to tackle existential concerns in Indian society, such as patriarchy, the way marriage has become a symbol of life's settlement (when it doesn't have to be), and more. One can say with certainty that Madhavan and Fathima Sana Sheikh each gave outstanding performances.

The main issue, and one reason Aap Jaisa Koi fails to function as a love drama, is the lack of chemistry when the two leads come together. The chemistry between the two stars in a low-stakes love story captivates the audience, a feature that Aap Jaisa Koi clearly lacks. This is not to suggest that the film is not worth seeing. The idea of women changing men has become popular recently, and it was totally detrimental to Aap Jaisa Koi.

Nevertheless, the film's outstanding supporting cast is one of its strongest points. Ayesha Raza is consistently excellent in her role, Manish Chaudhari portrays the patriarch with icy ease, and Namit Das adds heart and humor. They give an otherwise haphazard story substance and legitimacy. "Aap Jaisa Koi" is a performer who occasionally makes sense.

It's not, however, the most sophisticated or successful strategy for overthrowing patriarchy. 'Aap Jaisa Koi' seems like a diluted version of the same dish, but 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' was a colorful, potent concoction of love, rebellion, and drama.