OTT highlights this week: 'Panchayat 3', 'Illegal 3', 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' & more

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The upcoming week on streaming platforms brings exciting new seasons of fan-favourite series like ‘Panchayat 3’, ‘Illegal 3’, to the Randeep Hooda-starrer film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

‘Rathnam’:

The Tamil action film directed by Hari stars Vishal in the lead role. It also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar.

The movie is streaming now on Prime Video.

‘Atlas’:

The American science fiction action thriller film is directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite.

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

It also features Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. The film will be released on May 24 on Netflix.

‘Panchayat 3’:

Created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar, the show features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa.

The trailer shows the newly transferred Panchayat secretary making his way to the fictional village of Phulera. The tension, triggered by the trouble-causing character of 'Banrakas', starts mounting as the Panchayat elections approach, with the impending danger of the current 'Pradhan Pati' being dethroned.

'Panchayat 3' will stream from May 28 on Prime Video.

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’:

The movie, based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is directed and co-produced by Randeep Hooda.

Randeep plays the titular role of Savarkar, and the movie presents a biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life. It also stars Ankita Lokhande. It will be streaming on Zee5 from May 28.

‘Illegal 3’:

The legal thriller web series stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Neil Bhoopalam, and Satyadeep Mishra in the lead roles. The web series delves deep into the lives of advocates as they tackle challenging cases, often blurring the line between legal and illegal.

Directed by Sahir Raza, 'Illegal 3' will air on JioCinema from May 29.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.