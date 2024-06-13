OTT highlights this week: Junaid's debut film 'Maharaj', 'Sisterhood', 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The upcoming week on OTT platforms promises a treat for audiences with titles like 'Maharaj', the debut film of Aamir Khan's son Junaid, the heartwarming friendship tale 'Sisterhood', and 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

'Sisterhood'

The show stars Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Bhagyashree Limaye, and revolves around a heartfelt tale of friendship, growth, and self-discovery.

Created by TVF and Girliyapa, 'Sisterhood' will stream on Amazon miniTV from June 13.

‘Maharaj’

The debut film of Junaid Khan, 'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. Set in 1862, the movie revolves around the Maharaja Libel Case and a religious leader who takes legal action against a newspaper.

It is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is a Yash Raj Films production.

'Maharaj' will be streaming on June 14 on Netflix.

'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'

Set in a small city, this movie stars Avneet Kaur as Ishika and Sunny Singh as Luv. It revolves around the world of arranged marriages and unconventional love stories.

It also features Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with ThinkInk Picturez Ltd., it will be released on ZEE5 on June 14.

'Gangs of Godavari'

The Telugu action film 'Gangs of Godavari' is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. It stars Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, and Hyper Aadi.

Godavari may change its course every season, but Tiger Rathnakar (Vishwak) is coming to etch himself for eternity.

It will be streaming on Netflix on June 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

'Ultraman: Rising'

The animated superhero film is directed by Shannon Tindle and stars Christopher Sean as Ken Sato/Ultraman, alongside the voices of Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, and Julia Harriman.

When Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters -- it’s raising one.

It will stream on Netflix on June 14.

