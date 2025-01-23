Organisers of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival accused of fraud, misleading celebrities

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) A new alleged fraud has come to light pertaining to the organisers of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF).

A group of individuals, led by Anil Mishra and his associates, have been alleged to have misused the name of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema, and falsely claimed government support to organise the DPIFF.

They allegedly deceived celebrities like Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, influencers, and industry professionals to make money under false pretenses. They publicised their lies about having the backing of prominent political leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to make the event seem credible.

Some of the accused are also the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and allegedly used their positions to pressure people into participating.

These actions by Anil Mishra and his associates have damaged the reputation of the Dadasaheb Phalke legacy, which is a cornerstone of Indian cinema. Celebrities and industry stakeholders were misled, resulting in financial losses and a breach of trust.

A legal complaint has been filed by Aslam Shaikh and Shakil Patni at the Amboli Police Station to bring the fraud to light. Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede, who is the sister of the Former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede (who was attached to the Aryan Khan case), is representing the complainants. She has called for strict legal action, emphasizing the damage caused to the reputation of Indian cinema.

Political leaders and industry stakeholders have condemned the scam and urged others to verify the authenticity of such events before participating. All the evidences are said to be furnished in a video, and also include a leaked call recording with Mridula Tripathi, who is the manager and wife of actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.