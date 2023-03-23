Organisational change in Rajasthan: BJP lures Brahmins, tries to fill in void in Mewar



Brahmins and Vaishyas are the big vote-bank of BJP in Mewar. After Kataria's appointment, the BJP was searching for a strong face in Mewar. In such a situation, BJP has tried to strengthen itself in this belt by giving new responsibility to Joshi.

Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh and Banswara districts have a sizable vote bank of Brahmins and Vaishyas. Hence, the party was looking for a right candidate to go with social engineering.

CP Joshi had participated in the Vipra Mahapanchayat held in Jaipur on Sunday. In the Mahapanchayat, he spoke on ways and means of protecting the Sanatan and working in the interest of the society and not criticise the leaders of the society without any reason.

Now by making him the state president, the BJP has tried to give a message to the Brahmin voters. Brahmin has been the biggest core voter of BJP. In such a situation, this appointment is being considered important. In the history of more than 42 years of BJP, the State President in Rajasthan has ruled the state from this community for over 22 years.

CP Joshi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J.P. Nadda as soon as he became the state president. When the appointment of CP Joshi was announced, he was in the Parliament at that time. While there, he met the PM and the national president.

Meanwhile, all eyebrows are now being raised if the new appointed president will be able to check the factionism which came out at different places in the party.

Several groups in the party had become the worry for the central leadership in Delhi. While the ruling Congress has been talking of repeating its government, the BJP was finding it difficult to resolve its factions.

Now, the party has tried to lure Brahmin voters who were disappointed due to lack of representation of leaders from their community. Also it has tried to protect the Mewar 'citadel' which has been bringing victory for BJP in assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls.

