Orange, Yellow alerts sounded for several TN districts as heavy rain forecast (Lead)

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu on March 11 due to a cyclonic circulation over the sea.

This system is expected to bring relief from the scorching heat in the southern districts, leading to a slight drop in maximum temperatures over the next few days.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. Additionally, a weaker circulation over interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km has diminished, yet it is expected to trigger rainfall across the state starting from Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts and an Orange alert has been issued for these districts.

A yellow alert has been issued in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram. A thunderstorm warning has also been issued for isolated places in Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience mist or haze in the early morning hours for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected on March 10 and 11. The maximum temperature will range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations over the next two days.

In response to the weather alert, the state government is considering declaring holidays for schools and colleges in affected districts on March 10. Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during heavy rainfall. Officials will monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates. Citizens are advised to stay informed through local news and weather alerts.

While some parts of Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rainfall, the coastal and interior regions continue to experience intense heat. Chennai recently recorded its hottest day of the season. The RMC has warned that maximum temperatures in certain areas may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

From March 13 onward, dry weather is expected across the state, with no significant changes in maximum temperatures for three days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.