Operation SINDOOR recognition: Army adopts young warrior

Chandigarh, July 20 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture of support and empowerment, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has taken a significant step towards nurturing the future of young warrior Shvan Singh.

Recognising his exceptional courage and resilience during Operation SINDOOR, the Indian Army has committed to fully sponsor Shvan's education, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder his growth and aspirations.

During a special ceremony in Ferozepur cantonment in Punjab, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, personally felicitated Shvan, highlighting the Indian Army's enduring bond with the people of the state and its deep sense of responsibility towards the next generation.

This initiative is a testament to the Army's promise to not only safeguard the nation's borders but also nurture its future. Shvan's story serves as a reminder of the quiet heroes across the country who deserve recognition and support.

In this initiative, comprehensive educational support will be ensured for him.

The Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division will cover all aspects of Shvan's schooling, from admission to academic needs. This aims to provide Shvan with the opportunities and resources necessary to excel in his educational journey.

Lt Gen Katiyar emphasised that the Army stands behind Shvan in every step of his journey, underscoring the significance of this partnership in fostering a brighter future for the young warrior. This gesture not only reflects the Indian Army's commitment to the welfare of its citizens but also sets an inspiring example of compassion and support.

Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Operation SINDOOR was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

