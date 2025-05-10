Operation Sindoor: Five terrorists, among India's most wanted, killed in May 7 military strikes

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The coordinated Indian military strikes on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as deep inside Pakistan, in the wee hours of May 7 (Wednesday), killed more than a hundred hardcore terrorists.

A couple of terrorists neutralised in May 7 strikes, figured among India's most wanted and were also on the radar of foreign countries for their role in terror activities spanning many nations.

Top Defence sources have confirmed the killing of at least five notorious terrorists, who were caught unawares and flattened in Indian strikes.

Below are the details of the dreaded terrorists killed in Indian strikes:

-- Mudassar Khadian Khas, alias Mudassar, was an infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander who was among the first to be eliminated. He was in-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke in Pakistan. Indian Army, in its 25-minute operation, hit and destroyed this terror spot first.

In fact, Mudassar Khadian drew global attention and invited criticism from Pakistani establishment even after his death. The terrorist was given a guard of honour during his funeral by the Pakistan Army, wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pakistan Army Chief. His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a designated global terrorist), sparking global condemnation.

-- Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a noted commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was the second big casualty in Pakistan terror factories. He was the eldest brother-in-law of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and one of the 10 family members killed in Indian strikes. He was in-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur and actively involved in the radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

-- Mohammad Yusuf Azhar alias Ghosi Sahab was another JeM commander to be killed. He was the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar. He handled weapons training for JeM and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He was wanted by India for the IC-814 hijacking.

-- Khalid alias Abu Akasha, an operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral was held in Faisalabad and was attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

-- Mohammad Hassan Khan, an operative of JeM was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of the terrorist outfit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.