OpenAI rolls out improvements to ChatGPT search, including shopping

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) OpenAI on Tuesday announced the rollout of several improvements to ChatGPT search, including a better shopping experience.

Search has become one of ChatGPT’s most popular and fastest growing features, with over 1 billion web searches just in the past week.

“Users can now search for a product, compare options, and buy products in ChatGPT. People will have personalised recommendations, visual product details, pricing, and reviews for products, with direct links to buy,” said the Sam Altman-run AI company.

The company further stated that product results are chosen independently and are not ads.

“Commerce in ChatGPT is still early, and we'll continue to bring merchants along our journey as we quickly learn and iterate,” said OpenAI.

These shopping improvements are rolling out to Plus, Pro, Free, and logged-out users in every market where ChatGPT is available.

According to OpenAI, Memory will soon work with search and shopping, which means ChatGPT will consider context from past conversations to help find a better answer for you.

“As always, you’re in control of ChatGPT’s memory and can update anytime in settings. We plan to roll this out in the next few weeks. This will be available to all Plus and Pro users except for those in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein,” the company informed.

You can now send a WhatsApp message to ChatGPT to get up to date answers. It’s accessible to everyone where ChatGPT is available. You can learn more about the WhatsApp integration and add ChatGPT in your WhatsApp contacts via the QR code available here.

ChatGPT can now include multiple citations for a given idea so users can learn more or verify information across more sources. There’s also a new ‘highlight’ UI to more clearly show which part of the answer the citation refers to, said OpenAI.

Also, users can now execute faster searches with real-time suggestions from ChatGPT.

