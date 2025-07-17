Ons Jabeur announces break from tennis to ‘rediscover the joy of living’

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Ons Jabeur, the two-time Wimbledon finalist has announced that she is taking an indefinite break from the sport to focus on her well-being after a challenging period marred by injuries and emotional strain.

The 29-year-old Tunisian, who has made history as the first Arab and African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final, said in a heartfelt social media statement that she hasn’t “truly felt happy on the court for some time now".

“For the past two years, I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges,” Jabeur wrote on X.

“But deep down, I haven't truly felt happy on the court for some time now.”

Her announcement comes shortly after a tearful first-round exit from Wimbledon, where she was forced to retire hurt against Viktoriya Tomova. The moment was particularly poignant given Jabeur's emotional connection with the All England Club, where she reached the finals in both 2022 and 2023 - falling short to Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova respectively.

Those near-misses, coupled with her loss in the 2022 US Open final, had become symbols of a painful pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title. But it was the emotional toll of that pursuit - and the injuries that followed - that ultimately led Jabeur to step away.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport,” she said. “But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.”

Jabeur, known as much for her artistry on court - her deft drop shots, daring angles, and creative play - as for her humility and humour, has become a global fan favourite. Her rise to a career-high No. 2 in the WTA rankings in 2022 marked a historic achievement for Arab and African tennis.

She assured fans that this is not a goodbye but a pause. “Even while I'm away from the court, I'll continue to stay close and connected in different ways, and share this journey with you all. Ons,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love mean the world to me. I carry it with me always.”

