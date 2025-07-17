MP CM meets global industry leaders on 2nd day of Spain visit

Bhopal, July 17 (IANS) On the second day of his Spain visit on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with global leaders in the textile and fashion industry to promote investment in the state, government officials said.

During a meeting at the headquarters of Inditex in Galicia, Chief Minister Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh as a "green, cost-competitive, and traceable production hub".

A detailed discussion was held with senior executives of the Inditex Group on trade partnerships and sustainable investment opportunities.

Chief Minister Yadav affirmed that the Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to forging global partnerships in the textile sector.

He said the presence of globally renowned brands like Inditex would accelerate economic growth, job creation, and green manufacturing in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is among India's top cotton-producing states, with an annual output of nearly three lakh metric tonnes.

The state houses more than 15 textile clusters, with key centres like Indore, Mandsaur, Burhanpur, Ujjain and Neemuch leading in textile production.

He also noted that a textile mega park is being established in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The proposed project is being developed under the Indian government's 'PM Mitra' scheme.

He proposed the establishment of a garmenting unit by Inditex within the park.

Highlighting the state's organic cotton production, especially in the Nimar and Malwa regions, the Chief Minister said that the state is home to several Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified farmer groups, making it an ideal partner for sustainability and traceability goals of Inditex.

Chief Minister Yadav also shared that Madhya Pradesh currently exports textiles and garments worth more than Rs 7,000 crore annually, with the European Union as a major destination.

He expressed confidence that a partnership with Inditex could raise the exports to Rs 10,000 crore, while also boosting local employment and women's empowerment.

Chief Minister Yadav invited Inditex to become a supply chain anchor in the PM Mitra Park.

He also proposed launching an organic cotton tracing platform and a vendor development programme with environmental, social and governance (ESG)-certified MSMEs.

