'ONOE an attempt to mislead people': Rajasthan Cong chief criticises Central govt

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) Rajasthan unit Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday criticised the Central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, calling it a "lie, hypocrisy and an attempt to mislead the public".

In protest against the BJP government's delay in announcing election dates for Panchayat bodies in Rajasthan, a ‘Swaraj Bachao Rally’ was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan.

On this occasion, RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, and several Congress leaders and workers were also present.

The rally demanded immediate declaration of election dates for Panchayati Raj bodies and urban local bodies.

It witnessed participation from Congress MLAs, candidates, leaders, and a large number of workers.

Interacting with the media, Dotasra criticised the Central government's proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election’, calling it a "lie", "hypocrisy", and "an attempt to mislead the public".

“When simultaneous elections have never been held in the country since independence, how can it suddenly be done now? The Constitution provides for a five-year term, and the attempt to override that with political intent is dangerous,” said Dotasra.

He added that the Central government’s move lacks Constitutional integrity and is aimed at weakening democratic institutions.

A 'Pushpanjali' programme was also organised as August 20 is the birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Dotasra paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions, stating: “The credit for ushering India into the 21st century through the computer and IT revolution goes to Rajiv Gandhi. It was under his leadership that 18-year-olds got the right to vote. His visionary 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments ensured regular elections to local bodies and provisioned reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Today, the entire country benefits from those reforms.”

Leader of Opposition Jully echoed similar sentiments, calling Rajiv Gandhi the “father of India’s IT revolution”, and credited him with empowering youth and strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots level.

Addressing the issue of delayed Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, Dotasra accused the state BJP government of deliberate Constitutional violations.

He stated: “Administrators are being appointed in Panchayati Raj bodies. Their tenures are being extended arbitrarily. Elections are not being held on time. The State Election Commission seems unwilling to conduct them. Even after the High Court’s reprimand six months ago, many seats remain vacant and elections haven’t been held.”

He alleged that the government is intentionally delaying the elections under the pretext of delimitation and voter list preparation, despite clear constitutional mandates for elections every five years.

Dotasra also pointed to the non-functioning of the OBC Commission and the absence of its report, due to which reservations for OBCs in upcoming local elections cannot be implemented as per the Supreme Court’s directions.

This, he said, is being used as an excuse to further delay elections.

“The BJP is deliberately avoiding these elections because it fears the public mandate. Elected representatives from Panchayati Raj bodies would become the voice of the people—something the BJP clearly doesn’t want.”

Dotasra concluded by stating that the state government functions entirely at the direction of the central leadership and has failed to take any independent decisions in the interest of public welfare.

“This government was formed by drawing lots, and now it waits for ‘lots’ from the Centre for every decision. Democracy is being weakened, and the voice of the people is being silenced.”

