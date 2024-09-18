'One Nation, One Election' will benefit country: Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Bihar Cabinet Minister and BJP state President, Dilip Jaiswal expressed strong support for 'One Nation, One Election', and said that this decision by the Centre will be beneficial for the whole country.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal emphasised the benefits of synchronising elections in the country, stating, "With frequent elections, ministers get preoccupied with poll duties, causing delays in development projects."

He welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision, adding, "This process will save a significant amount of money. Voters will elect their leaders for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly simultaneously, and elections will be held every five years afterwards."

In response to the legal summons issued by the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Wednesday to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in the cash-for-job case, Jaiswal highlighted the importance of respecting the judicial system.

"When the court issues a directive, no leader or common person should comment on it. Everyone must face the consequences of their actions. We must trust the judicial system, and I believe neither should I comment nor should those affected lose faith in the process," he said.

Jaiswal also criticised Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, stating that Yadav's popularity was waning, which had led him to travel abroad more frequently.

"Just like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi hopes to return rejuvenated from his trips abroad. He seems to prefer leaving the country when he needs to engage with the public, even during the Assembly sessions. He should learn to time these trips during elections as well," he said.

When asked about the RJD's membership campaign, which is set to be launched by Lalu Yadav from Delhi and Tejashwi from Patna, Jaiswal pointed out that the BJP had already started such a campaign.

"If others want to follow suit, they will. But for us, this campaign is a matter of the heart," he said.

