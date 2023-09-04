One nation one election only possible after constitutional amendments, says Congress

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Congress on Monday said that one nation one election can only be possible after constitutional amendments.

Congress said forming of eight-member panel for one nation one election shows that BJP is in total panic mode due to successful meetings of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C Venugopal said, "We are prepared for anything. Our party is prepared. This means that they (BJP) are in total panic that is why they are hurrying up. They have panicked due to INDIA and three of its successful meetings."

He made the remarks to a question if the Congress feels that the elections can be advanced as government has formed a committee to discuss one nation one election.

"What Rahul and party chief Mallikarjun Kharhe has stated that it is a clear attack on federal structure and it is also a clear attack on parliamentary system. Whenever situation arises we will chalk out our plans and strategy we will discuss with our INDIA leaders and then we will formalise a strategy," he said.

Venugopal also took a swipe at the government for not recognising Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge in the committee for the one nation one election.

He said, "They have not included LoP and included former LoP (Ghulam Nabi Azad). These are only things that the BJP can do. There is no respect for constitution, democracy and this is what we are expecting from the BJP."

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh on one nation one election said, "It is impossible without the amendments to constitution. Constitutional amendment is required and for that a consensus has to be built up."

"These all things will be dealt later as a committee has been formed as of now. Our stand is clear that this is a clear attack on federal structure of the country. And without constitutional amendment we cannot proceed," he said.

Ramesh said that in 2017, Modi government has got prepared a discussion paper by Niti Aayog on one nation one election and it has categorically said how one nation one election will be brought through constitutional amendments.

"But if we look at the terms of reference of the committee then it seems that they have already decided on one nation one election is required. So this is very surprising that they have already decided everything.

The government has formed an eight panel committee with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairperson and Amit Shah, Azad and several others as its members.

Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also made part of the committee has declined to be part of the Committee.

The issue of one nation one election has snowballed into a major controversy with the Congress hitting back at the government.

