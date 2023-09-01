One Nation, One Election: Discussions to be held at different stages, no need to get nervous, says Pralhad Joshi

Jaipur, Sep1 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that a committee has been formed to discuss the One Nation 0ne Election idea and there is no need (for the opposition ) to get nervous as there will be discussions at different levels before it is implemented.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, he said, "Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report of the committee will come out which will discuss its prospects. It will be discussed in public domain and when it will come in Parliament, there will be discussion there too”

“What's the reason to get scared. Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous...India is called the mother of democracy, this is the largest democracy of the world, this democracy is witnessing evolution…I come from Karnataka where there has been a democratic system since the 12th century, this is democracy’s evolution.”

“In a democracy, if there is any new subject which comes in for the benefit of the nation, it should be discussed, we never said that one nation, one election will be implemented from tomorrow, " he said.

Joshi added that in India, Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls used to take place together,

However, being a little unsure on facts, he said that perhaps from 1963 to 1967, these polls were held simultaneously. However, factually, it was from 1951-52 to 1967 when polls were held together.

“These simultaneous elections were good for the country's development. Once a government is elected at the Centre, then there are elections in other parts for five years which hampers the decision making process and hence comes this proposal,” he added.

Joshi is in Jaipur to hold discussions and review arrangements for the Parivartan Yatra which starts on Saturday.

