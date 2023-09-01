One nation, one election can make India Vishwaguru, says Himanta

Guwahati, Sept 1 (IANS) While the Central government has constituted a panel to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation One Election’ in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday welcomed the step and asserted that this will pave the way of making India the world leader.

Talking to reporters here, he said, “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a landmark decision to explore the possibilities of conducting one election in the country. I am glad that a person like Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the PM’s offer. The committee will look after the matter.”

Sarma said that ‘One Nation One Election’ will be beneficial for the country as multiple polls delay the development work.

“Whether there are urban body polls or assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the pace of a government’s development work gets affected. If there is only one election, then throughout the five year term, a government can focus on the growth of the nation,” Sarma said.

He claimed that if it is implemented, India will experience tremendous growth and the country will become 'Vishwaguru'.

“One nation, one election will take India to a different level. The expenditure will be reduced, uninterrupted growth can happen and India can lead the world,” Sarma said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.