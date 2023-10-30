One killed, several injured in Assam road mishap

Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) A person was killed and several others were injured in an accident involving a bus, four-wheeler, and scooter in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday.

According to police officials, a scooter, an SUV and a bus collided on National Highway No. 17 in the Dhupdhara area in the district, killing the driver of the four-wheeler and seriously injuring several others.

However, the exact number of the injured was yet to be established.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Rangjuli and Dhupdhara for emergency treatment where the condition of two occupants of the SUV is stated to be critical.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.