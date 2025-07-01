One killed, nine missing in multiple cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Shimla, July 1 (IANS) One person was reportedly killed and at least nine people went missing in multiple cloudbursts overnight in Karsog division of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The cloudbursts triggered flash floods that washed away many houses.

At least 41 people have been rescued by the district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to reports, 10 houses and a bridge were swept away by floods in Kuklah. In Mandi district, the 16-MW Patikari Hydro-Electric Power Project has also been washed away.

The run-of-the-river power project is built on the Bakhli Khad, a left-bank tributary of the Beas river.

Owing to the heavy inflow of water, 150,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Pandoh Dam.

The situation turned critical as the downpour in the Beas upper catchment led to a sharp increase in inflow at Pandoh Dam.

Locals and tourists have been strictly warned to stay away from the riverbanks.

The 126-MW Larji Hydro Electric Project in Kullu also saw an abnormal rise in water discharge.

Owing to heavy rain, Mandi District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary step.

Torrential rain continued across the state, resulting in flash floods.

A day earlier, a five-storey building collapsed in the suburbs of Shimla city. However, no lives were lost, as residents had vacated the building.

The state suffered a loss of Rs 75.69 crore till Monday due to torrential rain that has occurred across the state in the past 10 days.

As per the Revenue Department, the state has witnessed 23 deaths as a result of flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, etc, from June 20 to June 30. Also, 259 link roads across the state remain closed, while 614 distribution transformers and 144 water supply schemes across the state remain disrupted.

