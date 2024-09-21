Old video claiming sexual abuse of Justin Bieber by Diddy goes viral

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) An old video of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber with rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is going viral with the claims of the former being the victim of sexual assault by the rapper.

An X user shared the video in question in which a relatively young Justin appears alongside the rapper as the two speak about Justin not staying in touch with him. The user wrote in his post, “A video of Diddy having 15yo justin bieber stuttering when he asked why they don’t hang out no more is resurfacing online (sic)”.

The claims have been made after the alleged memoir of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-wife Kim Porter, brought serious claims about the rapper to light following his arrest. Titled ‘Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side’, the book states that Porter discovered and copied tapes that Combs made of himself having sex with underage boys he was managing, including an alleged tape involving an 18-year-old singer who later became famous.

However, she was shocked to see that, “the gay parties are one thing, but the young boys, like (two hip hop stars formerly managed by Diddy) and (the then-18-year-old singer)?! I would have never known”.

Porter reportedly kept a diary that she saved on a flash drive and gave to friends before her death. Later, Chris Todd, using the pseudonym ‘Jamal T. Millwood’, published these diary entries as a book which has now become an Amazon bestseller. The book contains disturbing allegations against Combs, including physical abuse and child sexual abuse.

This week, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in Manhattan. His arrest comes after a grand jury indicted him. Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo shared a statement with regards to the rapper’s arrest in New York. His arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation and a wave of lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

