Odisha to soon get a Centre of Excellence in Skill Development

Bhubaneswar, March 21 (IANS) Odisha will get a Centre of Excellence in Skill Development aiming to equip the youth of the state with the skills required for emerging industries.

This was announced by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary during his meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.

Thorough discussions were held on the implementation of various central schemes in Odisha during the meeting of Chaudhary and CM Majhi.

“During the meeting, the focus was on expanding skill development initiatives in Odisha, including the establishment of additional skill training centers. The Union Minister announced that as part of the current budget provisions, five Centres of Excellence in skill development will be set up across India, one of which will be in Odisha,” said the state government in a press note on Thursday.

The Union Minister deliberated on the steps for strengthening Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, establishment of more World Skill Centres to enhance technical training, and setting up a Multi-Language Training Centre for skill development students.

It was also discussed during the meeting that the ITIs located in tribal-dominated regions will be integrated by expanding the PM-JANMAN Yojana for the enhancement of skills of youths in those areas.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary expressed a positive stance on these proposals and assured that necessary decisions would be taken soon to implement them.

It is pertinent here to mention that the union government had earlier announced to set up five National Centres of Excellence for skilling with global expertise, enhancing India’s competitiveness and empowering the youths with world-class training in emerging sectors.

The union government also informed that world-class training will be offered at these centres in partnership with global experts. The government aims to boost India’s competitiveness on the global stage through imparting world class skill training to youths.

